This Avengers: Endgame montage pays tribute to medical personnel in times of pandemic

The artist BossLogic is well known among superhero and action movie fans for his prolific work reimagining characters from cinematic universes like Marvel or DC, as well as from several series where these characters appear.

The illustrator's latest work is a montage in which he edits one of the most memorable moments of Avengers: Endgame to pay their particular tribute to the health teams that are standing face to face with the tragic pandemic that already adds tens of thousands of deaths in different countries.

In the foreground we have Captain America wearing a mask and a red cross on his helmet. He is accompanied by the rest of The Avengers and the many allies who in this battle gather to defeat Thanos' army when he threatens to end all life in the galaxy.

Those responsible for primary care, medical specialists, nurses and other health personnel are currently among the people most affected by COVID-19 due to the endless work shifts they must perform, how exposed they are to contagion and how frustrating it is to combat a disease that still continues to leave hundreds of deaths daily in countries like ours, where 923 people have died in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the serious human losses, the world economy has also been seriously affected so that we could be plunged into another economic crisis when the health crisis passes. Among the industries affected is the cinema, which has been forced to cancel premieres and postpone productions with millionaire losses for Hollywood.