This alternative design of the UCM Spider-Man is already our favorite

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We understand that Marvel Studios looked for a totally new suit for Peter Parker in the UCM trying to make his Spider-Man unique and clearly differentiable from the many we have seen so far, yet this alternative comic-inspired desasapland is fantastic and we would have liked to see Tom Holland carrying it.

Conceptual artist and character desasaplander Ryan Meinerding has shared this illustration on his Instagram profile. The suit was one of the candidates to appear in the UCM films and is taken from the Civil War comics, having debuted in Peter Parker: The Amazing Spider-Man # 529.

Where we could enjoy this costume in action was in Marvel's Spider-Man, because it is one of the costumes that came to the PS4 game through one of the downloadable contents of the title.

The many artists who work at Marvel Studios publish movie arts on a recurring basis. Recently we saw another desasapland of the Spider-Man Iron Suit and also another armor for Thanos.

We will continue to see conceptual arts like these for years as UCM moves on and dozens of new characters continue to debut in the Disney and Marvel Studios movies.