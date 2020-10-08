This adult Hinata cosplay from Naruto the Last amazes anime fans

The protagonists of Naruto, the very famous manga written and drawn by Masashi Kishimoto for 14 long years without counting sequels and spin-offs, have grown over time. In fact, several years have passed since the beginning of history when Naruto was just twelve years old, while it all ended in that 700 chapter that showed the future.

All that generation of ninja who faced the invasion of the Leaf Village, overcome many difficulties after the two years of timeskip and also the ninja war, then found themselves together also in the film Naruto the Last, a cinematographic film that partly closed the circle around some subplots, in particular the romantic ones.

Here the Hyuga family will be very much at the center, with Hinata in particular and it will be she who finally wins the fight for the protagonist’s heart. In Naruto the Last, Hinata Hyuga shows herself even more grown up of the final version of Naruto Shippuden, being now at the gates of twenty years. Her maturity is still sparkling in KendelB cosplay, which you can see below.

In cosplay at Hinata Hyuga re-proposed by its author we see Hinata with long black hair, a different dress from the previous one, gray and sleeveless, ending with a blue elastic shorts, a pair of socks and some ninja accessories.

Naruto Shippuden’s girlfriend is shown in another cosplay, while her most aggressive version can be found in this Hinata figurine produced by Gals DX.