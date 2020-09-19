Third trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: the exorcists in action in a spectacular video

The God of High School is in its season finale, after three months of publication on Crunchyroll. The anime was made by Studio MAPPA, a group that is growing more and more by getting the job of dealing with famous anime. After the GoHS high school students, it’s time to attend fights of high school students of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Taken from the manga of the same name in publication from 2018 on Weekly Shonen Jump with script and drawings by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen returns to show itself with a third trailer. And the latter is a spectacular and excellently crafted video, with animations that introduce us to the characters – from protagonists Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo to secondaries and enemies – and lots and lots of action.

In the minute and 14 seconds of video you can observe below is demonstrated a lot of attention to the quality of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will debut on Crunchyroll Italia on 2 October 2020. In addition, in the video, the opening and theme song Kaikaikitan by the Eve group has been included in the second part. The anime already seems to be destined to make the fall season more crackling between magic and exorcisms in a school context. Jujutsu Kaisen will consist of a total of 22 episodes, will therefore accompany us until March 2021.