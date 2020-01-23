Third season of the You series on Netflix confirmed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

U.S.- On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that its psychological thriller series "You" would return for a third season.

The news comes only a few weeks after the launch of the second season of the series, which swept the Internet.

From the characters we can expect to see in the third season to who could be the mysterious neighbor in the end, here is all we know so far about the long-awaited third season of "You".

Deadline reported that fans' favorite show would return with 10 new episodes. Seasons one and two of "You" also featured 10 episodes, so it's not a big surprise.

The co-creators of the series, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, will return as executive producers, and Gamble will also return as a showrunner, so fans are likely to expect the new season to have a similar tone and structure to the previous ones, in addition to many unexpected twists and turns

Two characters that fans can definitely expect to see in season three are Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

As Deadline reported, the main actors of the second season, Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, have officially signed to repeat their roles for the third season of "You".

Along with what we know of the end of the second season, that Love and Joe moved to the suburbs to raise their daughter together, we can expect the third season to shed light on how the couple will navigate life after their murderous confessions, the Love's twin brother's death and the unpredictable journey of fatherhood.

Before the official announcement of the third season of the program, Badgley "unofficially" confirmed that the program would be renewed.