 Third and last season of Marvel’s Runaways

The third season of “Marvel’s Runaways” is a much more intense and mature continuation where the protagonists are put to the test against the greatest possible darkness while in the second half it becomes a rather entertaining youth fantasy that ends up giving a sense to such elements easily fit into their world.



As such, this season does not literally adapt any of the arches of the Runaways comics, but it does pick up the odd element of the cartoons to make it your own and adapt it with ease, in addition to that it takes value to perform a well-justified crossover while the cliffhanger chips are placed in case the series decided to be rescued by one day. Marvel Studios, has suffered the same case as “Cloak & Dagger”, the cancellation.

Speaking in detail of the story, The start of the season with the time trial fight against Jonah and his family in other PRIDE bodies rests on a new general tension that is reinforced by knowing that there is a new one of its infiltrated species between them without them knowing it, so they must find out before launching the final attack while Leslie gives birth to her daughter. After that and a usual distrust In the group, the Runaways do their best, but an influence would end up partially solving everything, but leading our characters to face their worst nightmares. Up to this point, the first part of the story is well built and goes in crescendo, which improves with the occasional revelation and with the inclusion of Morgana for the second part of the season, but the battle was horrible, although visually beautiful. On the other hand, the second part is much calmer and with a much more fantastic tone in which Morgana tries to gain the confidence of Nico Minoru to get the Scepter of One to be the most powerful, but not only does it stay there, but the sorceress takes over the Wizard corporation and expands its power with free mobile phones. However, thanks to the help of Tandy and Tyrone they were able to rescue Alex from the "dark world", an alliance that becomes natural thanks to the link that both series share with that world. However, the best of the season would come at the end of the season with the final battle that, although it is deficient, comes to entertain and then the end has a touch of "Doctor Who" quite interesting.

In general, we are facing a season much more interesting and with better rhythm than the previous ones, not only when putting the protagonists before a threat that they have to stop against the clock, but they must also face their fears and, without stopping, they must stop the plans of a sorceress having only one member with knowledge of magic, which is very much for them in a single season. Now, On the one hand I do applaud that the series has improved a lot compared to its first steps, but it also has some other failures that ballast those steps, both narrative level and artistic decisions. On the one hand, the cancellation of the series arrives at the worst possible moment when the series was at its highest point, just like Capa and Puñal, and on the other, it is that the series manages to increase your emotion very well until the final confrontation of the two parts of the season, but, in both cases, disappoints by its final result when it could have been much more ambitious considering the source material they have and the creativity of their universe. Nevertheless, The crossover made with Capa and Puñal has been very well justified with the magic of Nico Minoru and the plot of that "dark world" that the three know very well.

Now about the topics, this season has a lot of impact on very vital and interesting topics that contribute a lot to the series as together, as betrayal among the beings of the Magistrate, how the characters carry Chase's betrayal of the previous season …, which would lead us to suspicion between the characters, since not only for possible betrayals, but for the plot of the infiltration of the son of Jonah, loving misgivings because of the spells … On the other hand, and almost without us noticing, comes family reconciliation when Jonah's race disappears from the map, although it is not a total and absolute one, but it is a great step in his paternofilial relations. However, that fact will not cease to be independent and escapees. The desire to be able It also comes to us from Nico Minoru to protect his companions, although the fear of getting out of control leads to despair and resorting to inadequate help, although He is not the only character who falls prey to terror, for all fall into it within the "dark world." Finally, it is worth mentioning perseverance for love that we see in the last chapter led by one of the characters with the aim of saving one of the Runaways, despite all the time that has passed since the end of his season.

As for the characters, Alex is one of the worst off standing this season for his stay in the "dark world" having stayed in it longer than the others and being forced to perform a horrible test that will change forever and that will be demonstrated at the end of the season. Nico demonstrates his great fear of not being enough to handle the Staff of One and to be able to protect Karolina and her friends, but, above all, what she fears most is losing her partner, which means that throughout the season she makes somewhat idiotic decisions on her part and that she will end up regretting. Karolina becomes again the pillar of Nico, but here the thing changes, because it fears what it can become and more than once we see it suspicious of it, especially at a certain point in history. For the most part, Chase, Gert and Molly seem to be the least changed or matured within the season until a certain event reminds them of how they were before -and we remember-, and that's when we see that, these three characters have been taking a slow but decisive path towards a straighter life, especially Chase with his final decision. Jonah and his family are the main enemies of this first season and in principle they do very well because of the tension they generate, the small betrayals between them, how they want to take everything quickly to flee the Earth, but its end is somewhat disappointing. For its part, Pride has a second rebirth in the second part of the season quite incredible, although it shows that he lacks a little more boldness in the odd plan. Tandy and Tyrone work perfectly in the two chapters in which they appear and their dynamics, both among themselves and among the other characters, flow quite well to the point of being some very natural. Seeing them cooperate with the Runaways, without a doubt, has been a pleasure similar to that of a comic. By last, Morgana is a pretty powerful villain who intimidates the closer she gets to the characters for his decision and his hard, cold and calculating character to have Nico and the cane on his side when the time comes. During his half of the season he plays very well as an almost unattainable character who has to look for a thousand plans to defeat and his end, although it could have been better, has not been all bad.

As usual if we compare it with the previous season, the characterization of the characters is quite positive considering that they are an adaptation with respect to the comic, so we don't have many complaints about it in this section. The performances of the different characters has been quite remarkable this season and get the viewer to be involved and focused on what happens in the show until the end of the world, although there are some other minor actors with comic role left over from the stage. As usual, both the young actors as well as the guests of Capa and Puñal maintain their quality seen in previous seasons and even slightly improve their dynamics when interacting in new situations. On the other hand, Elisabeth Hurley (Morgana / Morgan Le Fay) plays an amazing role as a sorceress villain who manages to impose a lot and give the feeling of always going one step ahead of the other protagonists.

By last, the technical section It is quite satisfactory if we take into account the budget available to a television series, and, speaking something more in detail, we get to have really beautiful moments aesthetically speaking while others could have polished a little more. And as for photography, it could be said that while the first part pulls for darker shades, the second opts for lighter lights and colors in their recordings.

What can we expect in the future from this series? In principle, the series is canceled, as is Cloak & Dagger, so we should not expect more seasons of this series, unless Kevin Feige wanted to rescue her within Marvel Studios with some other change, which would be difficult for It happened, but not impossible.

In conclusion, we could say that we are facing the best season of the Runaways in narrative, structural and rhythm terms, so it is a pity that the series has to say goodbye at its highest point when he could now demonstrate his greatest potential with the end of season cliffhanger.