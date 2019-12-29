Things that make no sense

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'It has landed on the Spanish billboard as a Christmas steamroller, taking some good data, although not as spectacular as expected. It is certainly not the only disappointment that the movie J.J. Abrams is taking these days: critics have not been convinced of this closure of the new trilogy of 'Star Wars', fans are divided following the example of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and we have not even been able to scratch another meme from Baby yoda.
The farewell of characters like Rey (Daisy ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) has been overshadowed by the farewell (another) of the truly iconic characters, such as Leia (Carrie fisher, resurrected with CGI) and Luke (Mark hamill), which are now only ghosts of the Force in a saga that aspires to make sense not only of its legacy, but especially of the future ahead. And on that road, well … There are things that don't fit. No, not everything has to make sense in a fantastic movie, especially in one that speculates on issues that do not exist in real life (from intergalactic battles to laser swords), but 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has generated many comments for other faults that they don't have so much to do with physical logic, but narrative.
We review those movie details that don't fit, although we may not find as many as The Ringer portal, which has 84 unanswered questions about this new installment of the franchise. Here we reflect on the main unanswered questions or moments to which we find no logic. And a final traca with more and more doubts. Did you have so many left?
(This article contains many crucial SPOILERS of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker')
1 – Palpatine's "surprise" resurrection
The film begins and without a single image we already learned about one of the great bombs in history: the Emperor Palpatine he's back. Recall that we witness his death in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' when Darth vader Y Luke Skywalker he was thrown to the core of the second Death Star, and the last time we saw him on the big screen was in 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith', the third of the prequels that showed us how he infiltrated democracy to destroy it and impose the force of a new Empire. And now, where does the character come from? How have you come back to life after so many years? Has Baby Yoda really had anything to do with it?
The rumors started from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', when more than one fan realized that, in the vision that Rey has when touching Luke's lightsaber, Palpatine's voice is heard. However, from there to appearing in these new initial titles it has not been mentioned once, and that is why its appearance, and in this way, is quite questionable. Did Abrams think that the surprise factor was already lost and it was not worth pretending that nobody knew what the trailers were already advancing? Be that as it may, the strangest thing is the question of their survival: we see them hooked to some pipes, to which we assume that they have connected those mysterious and useless followers who for some reason do not help but observe the action from the stands. Did they resuscitate him, whoever they are? Will we have to read a comic to find out, as it seems that everything is explained in this saga? Is it because "all the Sith" live in it and function as Horcruxes as with Lord Voldemort? A mystery that smells like nostalgic pin.
Disney
2 – The planet Exegol, home of the Sith
Continuing with the unsolved mysteries of the villains of history … What about Exegol? Soon in the plot we discover that this is where Palpatine hides, and where the final battle will finally take place. And the truth is that nothing around this place makes too much sense, starting with its existence knowing that other deliveries have already created similar places (such as Moraband in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars') and following all those mysterious inhabitants that could well be the Sith living in Palpatine or followers of flesh and blood that jerk in the distance without intruding on what happens. Perhaps some of them have manufactured and piloted all those thousands of ships (according to the movie's accounts, about 100,000 ships) that appear out of nowhere, and whose interiors we never got to see.
But who is at the controls? According to Wookiepedia, each of those ships require a crew, between officers and personnel, of 74,000 people. Do the accounts among all the ships and you will see that we are talking about more than 7 billion workers. It is hard to believe that all the children that the Order has been stealing from other planets can reach that huge figure. Are they clones? Millions of copies of Snoke? Maybe. But we still have the doubt.
3- That Rose Tico has no prominence
As far as we know, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is part of a trilogy of movies within the Star Wars universe, and its predecessor is 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'. There, we met Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), a Resistance officer who meets Finn and joins a mission first to try to save what's left of the rebel side, and then to fight the First Order in the final great battle, risking his life to save To his new friend. Without a doubt, one of the great protagonists of the film of Rian johnson. And yet, we come to this sequel and … Where is Rose?
As we explained a few days ago in Fotogramas, the character has been removed from the plot without a clear justification (did he have to stay at the rebel base controlling … The monitors? Leia's blood pressure?) and then, curiously, of a terrible cyberbullying campaign that forced her to close her profiles on social networks and even write an open letter to The New York Times telling her experience with toxic fans, which tarnished a historic moment: Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to star in a 'Star Wars' movie. To separate it in this film seems like a concession to the worst faction faction, and a narratively inexplicable decision.
4 – The betrayal of General Hux
This is the typical case of a screenwriter who needs a bridge to take his characters from A to B and has no idea how to do it. The evil General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) of the previous two deliveries is still as evil as ever, but it turns out that his accumulated hatred against Kylo RenIn addition to being replaced by a new and more experienced general, he has become a spy for the Resistance. A possible change, but so poorly developed that it leaves us with a slightly raised eyebrow. It caused more than a laugh in the rooms the moment in which, suddenly, reveals his identity as the rebel informant. As taken out of a comic parody.
5 – The origin of Ren's knights
Throughout 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' we see a group of knights with uniforms very similar to the one you saw Kylo Ren (lovers of black and helmets), and who are known by the name of The Knights of Ren. We know this through a fortuitous comment in which the viewers are baptized, but their presence is quite confusing. Are they independent followers of Ben Solo? Are his personal henchmen even though they never travel with him? Are they Sith? Members of the First Order? Of the Last Order? In the middle? Why have not appeared in previous films? What is really your mission in this whole story? Why do they always seem to be in the place where the action occurs? Apparently, his story is explained in the comic (they indicate the origin of the name of Kylo Ren), but as much as we bet on transmedia experiences … This is a serious lack in the script, which makes them appear for about five minutes distributed over more than two and a half hours of footage without ever knowing anything about them. They do not speak, they do not carry lightsabers (or, if they carry them, they do not take them out), they do not differ from each other … Anyway.
Disney
6 – The 'macguffinian' dagger
If there is something missing from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' they are 'macguffins', that is, those objects that the heroes pursue and that advance the plot. Abrams places the planet Exegol as the objective, but to reach it the protagonists will have to go through several different places in search of the object that tells them where they should go. But before reaching this one, they need a kind of hidden dagger in Pasaana, whose inscription will show them the way. But the message in that dagger will be in the language of the Sith, which is impossible to decipher unless C3PO allows its memory to be erased and the ban on translating into that cursed language is thus eliminated. Once that is achieved, they can now go to the remains of the Death Star, where from the dagger they will extract a kind of hook that fits exactly in the landscape before them and that indicates the exact point of the location of the object. Does all that sound as ridiculous as it seems?
7 – The final moment between Lando Calrissian and Jannah
The Resistance has won and everyone has returned to the rebel base. Many scenes follow one another at the same time: Poe Dameron trying to flirt with his ex, Finn looking longingly at Rose, several reunions between the survivors and, finally, a meeting that has raised many doubts. And he has also frowned a lot. In this movie we have seen the return of Lando Calrissian, who in the last minutes meets a new character, Jannah (Naomi Ackie), which helped Rey and company get that dagger that would lead them to Exegol. And now he has joined the rebels. Jannah was a 'stormtrooper' like Finn, but the question about who she really is (or what seems to be the same in this saga: who her parents are) is still in the air.
When she and Lando meet at the end, she says she doesn't know where she comes from or who her parents are and he replies with a smile that they will find out, Is Abrams suggesting that both could be related? Or is it, as it has seemed to many, a green comment from a man flirting with a young girl? It would not be the first time. And Lando is Lando. But it seems that kinship would be the most logical answer. According to Entertainment Weekly, the book that accompanies the film tells that the legendary character would have sat down at some point in his life and would have formed a family, until his daughter was kidnapped by the First Order. Of course, it seems to fit. But, again, we need to read extra information beyond the images of the film to find out what happens.
Disney
8 – That death is no longer the last frontier
It seems that the Force is losing exclusivity. Not only is it something that even Finn feels, but it is a tool that can serve absolutely everything. The main element of the Jedi and the Sith, the basis of the entire 'Star Wars' franchise, has become a full-fledged 'deus ex machina'. That is, in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' seems to serve as a wild card for all situations that the writers want to get rid of without too much effort. And there is a border that they have crossed and that they have abused in this last film: the ability of the Force to heal and even resurrect. We have seen examples in the saga (very recently in 'The Mandalorian' thanks to Baby Yoda, but also in movies and parallel series in the universe created by George Lucas).
Even so, we can see that it is a skill little used by the characters of 'Star Wars' because the writers feel the need to explain it to us previously, when Rey heals the wound of a snake in a cave in Pasaana. It is the first time we see her use this amazing technique, although she seems quite safe using it, and it serves as a prelude to when she later saves Kylo Ren from death. That wound, unlike that of the animal, was fatal, but it does not seem that King lost life by transferring it to his adversary, as Kylo himself will do at the end of the film. Confused? We also. It is not clear to us what is the price of giving someone else a part of your life, and that has a somewhat damaging consequence for the spectators: if everything is possible with the Force, what is the value of life or death? Is King a kind of Goddess now that has no human limit? If Anakin Skywalker had known before turning to the dark side to get that same power …
9 – Leia's saber, in Tatooine why?
At the end of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', Rey travels to Tatooine to bury Luke and Leia's lightsabers in front of the house where we first met Mark Hamill's character for the first time, in 'Star Wars: A New Hope '. It is a moment of homage, a return to the origins before adopting the last name of both brothers as their own. The rise of the last Skywalker. However, it is impossible not to think about what that place means for the characters we met in the 70s. For Luke, it is certainly his home, although one he could not wait to leave. And Leia's case is more surprising: It has no relationship with that place! His saber ends up buried in a space he only stepped on when he was Jabba the Hutt's sex slave in 'Star Wars. The return of the Jedi '. Y family memory is not very happy: his father Anakin was also a slave of a child, his mother was murdered ('Star Wars: Attack of the clones') and his uncles were burned alive by the Empire at home. Although it is clear that this moment is not really a tribute to them, but to the memory of the fans. It is a place of worship, with the two moons shining on the horizon. And from this perspective, many more things are understood in the Abrams movie.
Disney
BONUS: Other questions
– How did Maz Kanata get Luke's saber? In 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' he said he would explain it on another occasion, but he has never managed to explain it.
– Is it really possible that they didn't know that Chewbacca was on another ship during the Pasaana incidents? Rey and Finn feel the strength, and have eyes to see that there were two ships …
– Why did Luke and Leia know that Rey was Palpatine's granddaughter and they never told her? Didn't they think I could face it?
– Continuing with Palpatine … So there is a woman who had sex with Palpatine and gave her a son who turned out to be a good person for some reason and not be influenced by the Sith's Evil? Wasn't he sensitive to the Force?
– If C3PO and similar droids are forbidden to translate messages in the Sith language, how on earth will the Resistance ever win?
– Couldn't there have been a more epic farewell to the General Organa?
– Do you think J.J. Abrams that in the end put a kiss between two women count as LGTBI representation?
– Why does Poe Dameron have the same past as Han Solo?
– Why does King adopt the last name Skywalker? Is there any reason really beyond that final moment insufflated in cinematic nostalgia?
