Things that make no sense

4 – The betrayal of General Hux

This is the typical case of a screenwriter who needs a bridge to take his characters from A to B and has no idea how to do it. The evil General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) of the previous two deliveries is still as evil as ever, but it turns out that his accumulated hatred against Kylo RenIn addition to being replaced by a new and more experienced general, he has become a spy for the Resistance. A possible change, but so poorly developed that it leaves us with a slightly raised eyebrow. It caused more than a laugh in the rooms the moment in which, suddenly, reveals his identity as the rebel informant. As taken out of a comic parody.

5 – The origin of Ren's knights

Throughout 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' we see a group of knights with uniforms very similar to the one you saw Kylo Ren (lovers of black and helmets), and who are known by the name of The Knights of Ren. We know this through a fortuitous comment in which the viewers are baptized, but their presence is quite confusing. Are they independent followers of Ben Solo? Are his personal henchmen even though they never travel with him? Are they Sith? Members of the First Order? Of the Last Order? In the middle? Why have not appeared in previous films? What is really your mission in this whole story? Why do they always seem to be in the place where the action occurs? Apparently, his story is explained in the comic (they indicate the origin of the name of Kylo Ren), but as much as we bet on transmedia experiences … This is a serious lack in the script, which makes them appear for about five minutes distributed over more than two and a half hours of footage without ever knowing anything about them. They do not speak, they do not carry lightsabers (or, if they carry them, they do not take them out), they do not differ from each other … Anyway.

6 – The 'macguffinian' dagger

If there is something missing from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' they are 'macguffins', that is, those objects that the heroes pursue and that advance the plot. Abrams places the planet Exegol as the objective, but to reach it the protagonists will have to go through several different places in search of the object that tells them where they should go. But before reaching this one, they need a kind of hidden dagger in Pasaana, whose inscription will show them the way. But the message in that dagger will be in the language of the Sith, which is impossible to decipher unless C3PO allows its memory to be erased and the ban on translating into that cursed language is thus eliminated. Once that is achieved, they can now go to the remains of the Death Star, where from the dagger they will extract a kind of hook that fits exactly in the landscape before them and that indicates the exact point of the location of the object. Does all that sound as ridiculous as it seems?

7 – The final moment between Lando Calrissian and Jannah

The Resistance has won and everyone has returned to the rebel base. Many scenes follow one another at the same time: Poe Dameron trying to flirt with his ex, Finn looking longingly at Rose, several reunions between the survivors and, finally, a meeting that has raised many doubts. And he has also frowned a lot. In this movie we have seen the return of Lando Calrissian, who in the last minutes meets a new character, Jannah (Naomi Ackie), which helped Rey and company get that dagger that would lead them to Exegol. And now he has joined the rebels. Jannah was a 'stormtrooper' like Finn, but the question about who she really is (or what seems to be the same in this saga: who her parents are) is still in the air.

When she and Lando meet at the end, she says she doesn't know where she comes from or who her parents are and he replies with a smile that they will find out, Is Abrams suggesting that both could be related? Or is it, as it has seemed to many, a green comment from a man flirting with a young girl? It would not be the first time. And Lando is Lando. But it seems that kinship would be the most logical answer. According to Entertainment Weekly, the book that accompanies the film tells that the legendary character would have sat down at some point in his life and would have formed a family, until his daughter was kidnapped by the First Order. Of course, it seems to fit. But, again, we need to read extra information beyond the images of the film to find out what happens.

8 – That death is no longer the last frontier

It seems that the Force is losing exclusivity. Not only is it something that even Finn feels, but it is a tool that can serve absolutely everything. The main element of the Jedi and the Sith, the basis of the entire 'Star Wars' franchise, has become a full-fledged 'deus ex machina'. That is, in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' seems to serve as a wild card for all situations that the writers want to get rid of without too much effort. And there is a border that they have crossed and that they have abused in this last film: the ability of the Force to heal and even resurrect. We have seen examples in the saga (very recently in 'The Mandalorian' thanks to Baby Yoda, but also in movies and parallel series in the universe created by George Lucas).

Even so, we can see that it is a skill little used by the characters of 'Star Wars' because the writers feel the need to explain it to us previously, when Rey heals the wound of a snake in a cave in Pasaana. It is the first time we see her use this amazing technique, although she seems quite safe using it, and it serves as a prelude to when she later saves Kylo Ren from death. That wound, unlike that of the animal, was fatal, but it does not seem that King lost life by transferring it to his adversary, as Kylo himself will do at the end of the film. Confused? We also. It is not clear to us what is the price of giving someone else a part of your life, and that has a somewhat damaging consequence for the spectators: if everything is possible with the Force, what is the value of life or death? Is King a kind of Goddess now that has no human limit? If Anakin Skywalker had known before turning to the dark side to get that same power …

9 – Leia's saber, in Tatooine why?

At the end of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', Rey travels to Tatooine to bury Luke and Leia's lightsabers in front of the house where we first met Mark Hamill's character for the first time, in 'Star Wars: A New Hope '. It is a moment of homage, a return to the origins before adopting the last name of both brothers as their own. The rise of the last Skywalker. However, it is impossible not to think about what that place means for the characters we met in the 70s. For Luke, it is certainly his home, although one he could not wait to leave. And Leia's case is more surprising: It has no relationship with that place! His saber ends up buried in a space he only stepped on when he was Jabba the Hutt's sex slave in 'Star Wars. The return of the Jedi '. Y family memory is not very happy: his father Anakin was also a slave of a child, his mother was murdered ('Star Wars: Attack of the clones') and his uncles were burned alive by the Empire at home. Although it is clear that this moment is not really a tribute to them, but to the memory of the fans. It is a place of worship, with the two moons shining on the horizon. And from this perspective, many more things are understood in the Abrams movie.

BONUS: Other questions

– How did Maz Kanata get Luke's saber? In 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' he said he would explain it on another occasion, but he has never managed to explain it.

– Is it really possible that they didn't know that Chewbacca was on another ship during the Pasaana incidents? Rey and Finn feel the strength, and have eyes to see that there were two ships …

– Why did Luke and Leia know that Rey was Palpatine's granddaughter and they never told her? Didn't they think I could face it?

– Continuing with Palpatine … So there is a woman who had sex with Palpatine and gave her a son who turned out to be a good person for some reason and not be influenced by the Sith's Evil? Wasn't he sensitive to the Force?

– If C3PO and similar droids are forbidden to translate messages in the Sith language, how on earth will the Resistance ever win?

– Couldn't there have been a more epic farewell to the General Organa?

– Do you think J.J. Abrams that in the end put a kiss between two women count as LGTBI representation?

– Why does Poe Dameron have the same past as Han Solo?

– Why does King adopt the last name Skywalker? Is there any reason really beyond that final moment insufflated in cinematic nostalgia?