Things that happen in the dressing room: Noelia reveals her intimate secrets (VIDEO)

All artists have their little rituals, which they perform before each presentation, and Noelia He decided to reveal his.

The sexy singer shared a video in which she shows what you do in the privacy and intimacy of your dressing room.

The things that happen in the dressing room. ”

In the little recording, Noelia wears a sexy body, black, and long boots that frame their long and toned legs.

Apparently, the sensual businesswoman likes to dance before each presentation and this time she did it to the rhythm of her simple Swear me.

So far, the video has been played more than 34 thousand times and has been commented dozens of times, in which they have flattered the beauty of Noelia.

However, he was not the only one who published, he also shared a small recording in which he models above a car and It leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

It may interest you:

José Joel and Marysol Sosa … do you plan a lawsuit against Sarita Sosa in Mexico?