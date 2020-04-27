Thiem rejects the idea of ​​donating money to other players: "None will starve"

The Austrian Dominic Thiem, current number three in the ATP ranking, has rejected the idea of ​​creating a fund to support playerss who suffer economic problems due to the stoppage of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview via Skype broadcast on the electronic version of the Austrian newspaper Kronenzeitung, the player assures that in the lower classes of the circuit "there are many players who do not submit everything to the sport and they don't live the life of a professional as it should be. "

"So I don't see why I should give money to players like that. Honestly, I prefer to give money to people and organizations that really need it"Thiem added.

"None of the best players have given us anything. And also, no tennis player, not even those who are completely down (in the ranking), struggles to survive, none will starve"said the Austrian.

In mid-April, Novak Djokovic, number one in the world and president of the ATP Players Council, proposed to create a support fund for his colleagues, after speaking with the Spanish Rafael Nadal (number 2) and with the Swiss Roger Federer (number 4).

"We have to help the players. Many of them are considering quitting professional tennis. because they simply cannot survive financially, "Djokovic said in a letter sent to the other players in the ATP ranking.

While the ATP would have allocated a million dollars to help players ranked between 150 and 400 in the world, the big three would seek a range of support between the number 250 and 700.