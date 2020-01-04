Thief shoots a man in the head to steal the PS4: it happens in the United States on New Year's Eve

Share it:

It has an incredible robbery that risks ending in tragedy in the United States, where in Akron, Ohio, a man is now in a hospital in extremely serious conditions, after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during a raid on a thief in own house.

The robbery would take place on the day of New Year, when the police, warned by another person in the house, found the man lying on the floor with a head injury. The perpetrator of the call reported seeing a stranger enter the house and suddenly started shooting. The man then took a bag containing one PlayStation 4 and fled.

What is surprising, as well as of course the violence of the ambush, is the spoils. Shooting a man in the head for a PS4 is rather senseless, and the police are trying to figure out if the man took the first thing that happened to him in order not to flee empty-handed, or if indeed the goal of the thief could really be the Sony console.

In short, you do not have time to get the best wishes for the new year that already touches to tell yet another absurd episode of violence. Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital, and we hope to recover soon.