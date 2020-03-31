Thiago's precious project in the confinement where the little ones meet their idols

Share it:

Difficult situations bring out the best in many people. And when they are good people who always help, even more. It is, without a doubt, the case of Thiago Alcantara, whose foundation continues to explore ways to Add the maximum possible.

The Bayern footballer explained in SER Deportivos some of his new projects, such as the collaboration with UNICEF: "We must adapt to the situation and together with UNICEF we have thought of doing something cool that is giving power so that children can speak freely and thus help other children and other families to express themselves. "

Thus, in addition to their collaboration with the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​they have created a Youtube channel in which a video consisting of content that children send, with games, various entertainment or even magic, is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m. In addition, Thiago explains: "A well-known person tells us what he does in this time of confinement. For example Ricky Rubio or Sergio Busquets, we know they are athletes, but we ask them to tell us something innermost. The objective is that they can express themselves and that we too can serve as an example and teach what are we doing also far beyond our professions. "

"What are the kids freaking out about? I think it's more backwardsThanks to them we can have ideas for them and for our children. It is a form of expression and teaching, is very pretty"

Thiago, who tells us that he continues confinement as in Spain, although in Germany they are still "a bit more permissive", has also explained to Pacojó how they exercise day by day: "The club has put us online training, through a videoconference application through which we do the training of the entire team at the same time with a couple of physical trainers, they get the hang of us. "

Finally, asked why he is making it more difficult for him to be quarantined, he has sentenced: "The familyObviously, because we are talking about a vital issue. Miss? Football, costumes, competition, but for me it's not vital right now. I transfer the word 'crack' to all the people who are fighting and who are working for and for this situation. "