 They work on the scripts and arts for season 3 of The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm's enthusiasm, and also Jon Favreau's devotion, lead to the fact that while we are still months away from the premiere of the second season of "The Mandalorian", the works are confirmed already in that third season.

We are in very early stages, but pre-production as such has started, but what's more, the creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has been "writing season 3 for a while", and the art department, chaired by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concept art for season 3 "for the past few weeks."

We've just started pre-production and are looking for more adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3, ”a source tells Variety.

In addition, another source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Department of production designer began work on season 3 on April 20, noting that they have precisely started with so much time because this department requires "a very long waiting time".

The news that Season 3 is underway comes just over a month after Season 2 production. "The Mandalorian" He was luckier than most series as he managed to finish production in early March, just before the pandemic ended production work.

