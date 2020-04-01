They won't reopen the Olympic ranking until the restrictions for the coronavirus are lifted

Once the dates of the Olympic Games for next year it is time to reorganize the calendar and establish again the way forward so that all athletes who still have to get the ticket can be classified, who are, right now, almost half of those who will compete in Japan next year.

The current situation with coronavirus pandemic it causes everything to be paralyzed in the short term and will mark the roadmap to follow although the federations are already working in the medium term when the pandemic is overcome.

One of the aspects that has become clear in the first meetings with the IOC is the idea of ​​not reopening the olympic ranking to qualify until restrictions are overcome in all countries so that athletes can move smoothly to compete in scoring events and so there is equal opportunity for all who have not yet qualified.

In this sense, it should be remembered that 43 percent left of the places to distribute. The initial idea with which the majority of international federations work is to make a small three-month season starting in September, as long as the current classification has been exceeded, and leave the qualifying events as they were for the first part of 2021 planned before the pandemic forced to suspend all competitions.

International federations restructure their calendars, which must be approved by the IOC, and, in principle, the pre-olympic and qualifying tournaments that have not been celebrated because of the coronavirus will not vary substantially. They will be rescheduled on new dates and in the formats that were foreseen in most cases.

The main problem that will affect all federations and the IOC will be finding venues to host the events given the economic situation that will remain once the pandemic is overcome. Many countries will enter recessionOthers will have other priorities before betting on sports and it is a problem to find cities that host the championships at this juncture.