They will sing in the Oscar actresses who gave voice to Elsa in "Frozen 2"

Mexican actress Carmen Sarahí García Saenz will take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles next Sunday to accompany Idina Menzel and Aurora to sing "Into the unknown" from the movie "Frozen 2".

According to a statement from Disney, along with her the Spanish song, Gisela, Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, from Denmark will also sing this song; Willemijn Verkaik, from Germany; Takako Matsu, from Japan; Lisa Stokke, from Norway; Kasia Laska, from Poland; Anna Buturlina, from Russia, and Gam Wichayanee, from Thai.

The movie "Frozen 2" has been dubbed into 45 languages ​​throughout the world. The song "Into the Unknown" features vocals in 29 languages, including English, Swedish, German, Icelandic, Norwegian, French, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Sámi, among others.

The theme is composed of Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

"Frozen 2" is already the highest grossing animated film in history and exceeds $ 1.3 billion worldwide.