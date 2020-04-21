 They will not use CGI to rejuvenate actors in Shazam! two

Share it:

Yesterday we had the news of a change in the release dates of some DC movies. Among those changes, we had the delay of "Shazam! two", which went from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022, that is, seven months later. This brings up a topic that has been discussed on many occasions, the growth of the youngest actors in the cast, that is, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen and Jovan Armand, who are in some ages in which half a year above or below represents an important physical change.

Many already said that between the premiere of the first film and that of the second, that is, from April 2019 to April 2022, three years passed that they were going to notice too much. We now add seven more months (assuming the filming schedule will also be delayed accordingly). In this situation, they have asked the director directly David F. Sandberg for this matter on Twitter and it has been clear, it does not affect anything.

The question they ask is if the boys are going to be rejuvenated by CGI as it was done in "It Chapter Two", which incidentally was not to the liking of many, and his response was as follows:

There's nothing that says they have to be the same age as in the first movie.

There’s nothing saying they have to be the same age as in the first movie. https://t.co/hb78LBEnbN – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 20, 2020

It is true that the "magic" of Shazam! it resides in that they are children transforming into adults, but the most extreme cases are put by the protagonist Asher Angel, who is currently 17 years old, or Grace Fulton, who is 23 years old right now; But keep in mind that their superhero counterparts are also growing, and Zachary Levi is now 39 years old, and Michelle Borth is now 41 years old, so we will continue to see a transformation to a body of someone older, so who can avail themselves of this resource.