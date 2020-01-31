They will launch unpublished collaboration between Lupillo and Jenni Rivera

Share it:

8 years after the tragic and unexpected death of singer Jenni Rivera, songs from the Rivera family production box continue to emerge, as they announced through the official account of the Diva de la Banda that they will launch an unpublished collaboration with their brother, Lupillo Rivera, known as the Bull of the Corrido.

The family continues to surprise the fans of the performer of songs such as "Contraband", "I'm going to give them to another" and "Don't ask me about him", it is not the first time they have published an unpublished song by the singer , the first one that came to light was "Apparently well" a theme that drove his followers crazy and now they announce "Bury me singing".

In addition to the great surprise that they took on the subject, they were stunned by the announcement that it is a collaboration with their brother, because sometimes it can be somewhat sentimental for singers to make these types of recordings, mainly for the faithful followers of the interpreters

Recently the name of the Diva was in the minds of many, this after the tragic plane crash in which the NBA legend Kobe Bryant died, along with his daughter Giana Marie of 13 years and seven others. This hard news reminded the children of Jenni that unfortunate December 9, 2012 in which the accident that ended the life of his mother happened.

Mike, Jenni's eldest son, shared an extensive message that signaled a shocking coincidence between his mother and the player, and Chiquis shared through his Instagram stories his feeling at the sad death of Kobe, his daughter and the crew of the helicopter in which they traveled, ensuring that he revived everything he lived with the death of his mother.