They were the winners of the 2020 Oscar Awards

The 2020 Oscar ceremony culminated tonight and left great and memorable moments for the history of the awards from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and here we show you all the winners of the golden statuette.

The most anticipated awards of the seventh art and organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrated its 92nd edition tonight and left winners such as Joaquín Phoenix and Renée ZellWeger as Best Actor and Actress, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern as Best Actress and Actor of distribution.

Then all the winners of the night:

Best film

The Oscar for Best Film went to "Parasites" by Bong Joon-ho, in his competition with "1917", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women", "Story of a marriage" , "Le Mans'66" and "Once upon a time … in Hollywood".

Best Leading Actress

Renée Zellweger was the winner of the Best Actress 2020 category for "Judy", while competing against Saoirse Ronan "Little Women", Cynthia Erivo "Harriet", Charlize Theron "The Scandal" and Scarlett Johansson "Story of a Marriage".

Best Leading Actor

The undisputed winner in the category of Best Leading Actor was Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in "Joker". He competed against Leonardo DiCaprio "Once upon a time … in Hollywood", Adam Driver "Story of a marriage", Antonio Banderas "Pain and glory" and Jonathan Pryce "The two popes".

Best Supporting Actress

Veteran actress Laura Dern was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for a Marriage's Story. He competed against Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell," Scarlett Johansson for "Jojo Rabbit," Florence Pugh for "Little Women," Margot Robbie for "The Scandal."

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt was the first to inaugurate the award by taking the golden statuette for Best Supporting Actor. He competed with Anthony Hopkins "The Two Popes", Al Pacino for "The Irish", Joe Pesci for "The Irish", Tom Hanks for "An Extraordinary Friend".

Best director

South Korean Bong Joon-ho was the Oscar winner for his film "Parasites." He competed against Sam Mendes for "1917", Todd Phillips for "Joker", Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino, for "Once upon a time … in Hollywood".

Best Adapted Screenplay

The winner of Best Adapted Screenplay was Taika Waititi for "Jojo Rabbit".

Best photography

The winner of Best Picture was Roger Deakins for the movie "1917".

Best sound

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson were the winners of the Best Sound award for the film "1917".

Best fiction short film

"The neighbor's Window" was the winner of the Best Short Fiction category.

Best Animated Short

The short film "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry, was the winner of Best Short Fiction.

Best soundtrack

Hildur Gudnadóttir was the winner of the golden statuette for Best Soundtrack for the movie "Joker".

Best Original Song

Elton John took the award for Best Song for his theme "(I'm gonna Love Me Again" for his biopic "Rocketman".

Best assembly

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland won the award for Best Editing for "Le Mans'66".

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-Go and Han Jin Won won Best Original Screenplay for their movie "Parasites."

Best short documentary

"Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)" was the short winner for Best Short Documentary.

Best long documentary

"American Factory" was the winner of the Best Documentary award.

Best costume design

Jaqueline Durran with "Little Women" won the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Best non-English speaking movie

As expected, "Parasites" won the award for Best Non-English-speaking film at the 2020 Oscars.

Best sound editing

Donald Sylvester won the award for Best Sound Editing for the movie "Le Mans'66".

Best makeup

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker took the golden statuette for Best Makeup for the movie "The Scandal."

Best animated movie

"Toy Story 4" won the Best Animated Film Award.

Better visual effects

The film "1917" won the award for Best Visual Effects.