They were the beautiful girlfriends of Daniel Bisogno

Who was a very flirtatious man in his youth and went out with several women from the show in full swing was Daniel Bisogno, who did not waste time as he came out with the most beautiful of the show.

Among the love list of the Ventaneando driver is Betty Monroe, Andrea Escalona, ​​Mariana Ochoa, Fran Meric, Mariana Zavala and the last one who is the mother of her daughter Cristina Rivapalacio, with whom she ended up with various problems in her marriage.

The first woman to notice Bisogno was the journalist Mariana Zavala, with whom she worked on the Azteca television program Tempranito, they even married in 2001 but in 2005 they ended their relationship.

Mariana Ochoa member of OV7 was another of Daniel's conquests because they were seen for a long time together, so their romance lasted several months but in the end they both stayed as friends and looked for other ways.

The list is also joined by Betty Monroe who began a relationship with Bisogno long before Mariana because it was when they both started in the middle of the show, although that relationship is rarely talked about.

Andrea Escalona who works on the Hoy program also opened her heart to the journalist, becoming one of the most talked about topics at that time because the beauty of Escalona has always been praised for what many could not believe in her relationship with El Muñeco.

Bisogno is currently single so he prefers to focus on his daughter whom we have seen on some occasions in Ventaneando.

