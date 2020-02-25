“They were excellent people”: Cepillín entertained parties of Amado Carrillo and Caro Quintero (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Brush revealed that, in the nineties, he came to attend children's parties of drug traffickers Beloved Carrillo Fuentes "The Lord of the Skies" Y Expensive Quintero.

During the programa In his battles, by Tv Azteca, Ricardo González, who embodies the famous clown, detailed how his experiences were. And he remembered that "The lord of the heavens" gave him a centenary.

He hired me for a party and even gave me a centenary because it was a baptism. How are you going to be able to approach important people of that level? No. You arrive, clowns, you greet him. It was a baptism: bolus, centenary, thank you. It was in the 90s, ”Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also said that Caro Quintero's family attended him "as king":

The artist goes where they hire him. You go there and at the time you arrive you realize [that] they are people … famous. [The family of Caro Quintero] attended me as king, as a magician, they paid me very well and now. One as an artist does not say ‘For whom?’. You go and charge. I am a clown, not a policeman or a prosecutor or Public Prosecutor. […] I think all celebrities, I am nobody to say if someone is in illegality, they hire you because they have children, ”added Ricardo González‘ Cepillín ’.

Peña Nieto didn't even thank me: Ricardo González

Brush defined to Caro Quintero and Amado Carrillo Fuentes as "excellent people" who treated him very well. On the contrary, the clown recalled that, on a January 6 he went to give a show to The pines, The ex-president Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera did not give him "nor thanks."

Nor did he thank me, with everything and ‘La Gaviota’. Not only did they not pay me: nor did they thank me, ”Gonzalez recalled.

On the other hand, the interpreter of "La Cepillín Fair" admitted that he came to bump into Roberto Gómez Bolaños "Chespirito" at drug parties. But not only him, but "the whole neighborhood" [del Chavo del 8].

In a party was the whole neighborhood. They are liars. I saw ‘La Chilindrina’. You don't have to deny something: they hire you because they have children, ”Ricardo González said.

Video posted on YouTube by TV Azteca on February 5, 2020

You may also like:

Are you looking for a job? Sabrina Sabrok opens casting for her new adult movie

Thus the true “Cochiloco” died in the streets of Zapopan, Jalisco