They were best friends, but why are Verónica Castro and Alfredo Palacios fought?

Alfredo Palacios and Verónica Castro used to be best friends, but a misunderstanding put an end to their long friendship.

This December 21 the acclaimed stylist will turn years, so there are several who advocate that the ojiverde and the radio conductor reconcile.

Palacios himself, with whom Verónica Castro maintained a friendship for 25 years, was very frank and assured the press that "he has not spoken to me for 7 years".

But what was the reason for the distancing?

In his celebration number 21 of the program of Radio Formula "Health and Beauty", Palacios said that the ojiverde behaved very badly with her:

She was very ungrateful to me after being her best friend, she turned her back on me. He was upset because at some point I gave a statement to a medium, a situation she never forgave. ”

Palacios confessed that, although for a long time he sought Verónica Castro to make amends, he got tired of not getting an answer.

In this regard, journalist Alex Kaffie in his December 12 column for El Heraldo de México, referred to the same topic:

The 21st day of the present is coming, the birthday of Alfredo Palacios. That date, I think, –summed that at Christmas time you have to forgive– is the ideal for Veronica Castro and he forgives what they have to forgive. Many years have passed since his disagreement (whose culprit was Yadhira Carrillo). It is time for them to reconcile! It's time to forgive each other! ”

