They try to buy silence from families of actors of Without fear of the truth

Great pain and dismay has caused the death of actors Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera, who lost their lives after a fatal accident at a location in the third season of Without fear of the truth. Given what happened, the families of the actors could take legal action against Televisa.

The magazine TVNotas publishes in its weekly edition that the company has eliminated the evidence after the death of Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera. An alleged person from the production told the entertainment magazine that the night of the accident, "the company’s jurist was the one who moved quickly to the MP so that the news did not run, and although forensics had to practice necropsy, the company released a lot of money to deliver the bodies, and it is not known if they were practiced. "

According to this person from the production, Televisa tried to buy the silence of the relatives of the deceased actors of Sin fear of the truth.

The company sought to negotiate and will settle both families very well to buy their silence and avoid a millionaire demand.

Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera fell from a bridge at a height of five meters; apparently they had no protection from the production.

Due to the high height, the company should have had protection, such as mattresses, harnesses and everything necessary to avoid the above; However, this was not the case, because the company wants to save everything.

This accident is not the first one that occurs in the recordings of Without fear of the truth. "In the second season, an actor who preferred to omit the name, had to record a scene where he was dragged along the ground, which was full of glass and unfortunately suffered cuts, only this time it was not made public domain, because although they took him to the hospital, his injuries left no serious consequences, "the source told the entertainment magazine mentioned above.