They trained Nadia Comaneci, created a culture of fear in the US gymnastics, and denied sexual abuse: glory and fall of the Karolyi marriage
They trained Nadia Comaneci, created a culture of fear in the US gymnastics, and denied sexual abuse: glory and fall of the Karolyi marriage
July 5, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- They trained Nadia Comaneci, created a culture of fear in the US gymnastics, and denied sexual abuse: glory and fall of the Karolyi marriage
- Mortal Shell: the Video Preview after the soulslike Beta test
- Formula 1 starts its World Cup in a pandemic with the Austrian Grand Prix
- Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on July 5th in Montespago
- The Last Of Us Part 2: where to find the garage safe and holster
- Dragon Ball Super celebrates five years from its first broadcast
- Robin Söderling revealed the hardest moment of his life: "I got to Google how to kill myself"
- Xbox Series X: the event will be a memorable week according to an insider
Add Comment