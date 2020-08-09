Share it:

The former Walking Dead star Steven Ogg, who played the right-hand man of the show's evil villain, Simon, said the writers didn't allow him to make any changes to the script even though he strongly wanted to.

In season 8 episode 'Worth', the penultimate episode of the Survivors-Saviors war, Negan returns to the Shrine after Simon and Dwight attempt to kill him in battle with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). When Negan confronts Simon about his coup attempt, the awed lieutenant kneels, waiting to be executed by the super villain's famous spiked baseball bat.

While rehearsing the scene, Ogg improvised a change to make his character more provocative: instead of walking away from Negan, Simon would look his would-be killer in the eye. But the director Michael Slovis vetoed to this change as Ogg revealed on the Talk Dead to Me podcast:

"I thought I would face him. I kneel, turn and put my arms behind my back, and stare at him. I wanted to challenge him. Even if he kills me he will have to do it by looking me in the eye" but the caution was not of the same opinion and then added: "So I made that choice, and then … they were all very interested but they told me not to. They told me I wasn't going to face Negan face to face."

Between the two there was a man-to-man fight, which ended with the strangling of Simon by Negan who then shows the his zombified corpse on the Sanctuary fence. Both actors actually wanted a much more heated fight but, the production wanted differently:

"Here's what happens when you have a good production, you can try to do various things but, sometimes they have to placate you."

Meanwhile, Gimple has revealed that some characters from the past may return in The Walking Dead 11. Before that happens, we need to find out how the tenth season will end. It is also very likely that in The Walking Dead 11 there will be a new time jump.