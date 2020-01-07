They told him FEA! Celia Lora is shattered on Instagram (VIDEO)

Although he has five million followers on Instagram, Celia Lora never lets her fans comment your publications and maybe the reason is that he doesn't like to read bad comments from his haters

In his last post the sexy playmate shared a video in which he promotes the work of the Dr. Nava, who helps his clients to achieve an enviable and full of health figure.

Celia Lora He wore a more demure outfit than he usually wears, since he was wearing a yellow blouse and covered his legs with a blanket.

Regardless of that, the publication received a lot of attention and has been reproduced around 335 thousand times, apart from that they left hundreds of comments, since this time I leave them activated.

Among everything they wrote, There were several things that were too hurtful, such as: "The only good thing about you is your boobs, click on eyebrows of Comanche" and "Someone else sees that she looks old in the video I thought it was an app that is old, but not".

However, Celia Lora Do not get carried away by bad reviews and always ignore them, apart from the fact that on several occasions a user who has gone out of the line has been blocked.

