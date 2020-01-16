“They take advantage of feminism”: Ex-CEO of Badabun denies harassing youtubers (VIDEO)

Share it:

Days after several youtubers will accuse the now former CEO of Badabun, César Morales, he finally appeared in an interview where he denies harassing his workers.

Face to face with the influencer Víctor González, Morales revealed that it took time to appear in public because he had to protect his family. In particular, he emphasized that now his daughter is in danger after the controversy created by Juan de Dios Pantoja and other characters.

In that video they made, unfortunately, they put a price on my daughter's head, they said very stupid things and I worried about my family. (…) Please, girls and boys, if anyone has evidence that a crime was committed, go to the Public Ministry, ”Morales asked.

And is that Morales, co-founder and former director of one of the channels of Youtube most famous in Mexico, he said and stressed that he is innocent. He is so sure of his innocence that he rejected his lawyer's recommendation to protect himself against any formal complaint. He even told Gonzalez that he could record the conversations on his phone to see that things did not happen as several young people claim.

“They are making money with fake things”: César Morales

The former CEO of Badabun He said many women are taking advantage of the feminist movement to launch false accusations.

Since my daughter was born I became even more feminist, in favor of everything that has to do with women. But time for here, certain women are taking advantage of that. I think that if you have evidence, go and file the complaint, but I will also present the complete conversation. (…) They already turned this into a circus. Nobody cares about the truth. They are inventing every trash, ”Morales added.

Further, César Morales reproached the lies that some are saying youtubers to increase the views of your videos. And he pointed out that any complaint can be made to the MP and not on the platform to earn money.

They are making money with many false things. Unfortunately they are not measuring what they are saying. (…) Things like that take away credibility from women who are sexually accused. Feminist movements are very good, but there are some other girls who say dice They raped me ’, like the one they allegedly raped among five policemen and there was a lot of scandal, and then they proved that it wasn’t true. Please do not invent such accusations: they are very serious and are crimes. And the crimes are presented to the Public Ministry, not on YouTube, where they monetize every three tears, ”Morales said.

Watch the full interview here:

Video posted on YouTube by Víctor González in December 2019

