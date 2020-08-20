They suspended a historic baseball rapporteur for a homophobic comment in full broadcast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

(AFP)

Thom brennaman It's a big name when talking about baseball broadcasts in the United States. Journalist from Fox Sports since more than 25 years, since 2007 he became a standard as a reporter of the campaigns of the Cincinnat Redsi. It was thus that his comment on the air caused as much surprise as repudiation among the millions of sports fans.

In the previous comparison between the Big Red Machine and the Kansas City Royals for the fourth day of the season of the MLB, the sportscaster confided that his microphone was off during a publicity round and released the phrase: "One of the fag capital of the wolrd", what translated into Spanish would be something like "One of the sissy capitals of the world", in reference to the city of the state of Missouri.

Quickly, the phrase was shared by social networks, generating a strong rejection by users. It was there that, in the middle of the game and informed of his mistake, Brennaman decided to take a minute to apologize publicly. "I made a comment earlier tonight, which I assume aired, of which I am deeply ashamed. If I have hurt someone, I cannot tell you how much, from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry. I take pride in myself and consider myself a man of faith … ”was the first part of his speech until he was interrupted by a home run of Nick Castellanos, which forced him to relate the change of score on the scoreboard.

Thom Brennaman, US baseball rapporteur.

Then, he resumed: "I don't know if I'm going to wear these headphones again. I want to apologize to the Reds, to my bosses at Fox Sports Ohio, to those who sign my paycheck, to the people I work with, and to anyone I have offended here tonight. That's not who I really am, nor ever was. I am very sorry and beg your forgiveness”. It was there that he decided to abandon the broadcast and leave his partner in his place. Jim Day to finish commenting on the night's meeting.

The next day, the manager of Brennaman issued a new statement that was published in the Washintong Post in which his client again publicly apologized. “I would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate comments I made during last night's broadcast. I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ community and all the people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I respectfully ask for your forgiveness”, He prayed.

Who also came out to express themselves to the community was the team of the Reds, that through a letter in your account Twitter They said their organization was "devastated by the horrible homophobic comment." In addition, they reported that Brennaman "They took him off the air and immediately suspended him from broadcasting for their franchise." The team offered their "sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ + community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, throughout this country and beyond" adding that they "adopt a zero tolerance policy for prejudice or discrimination of any kind, and we are very sorry to anyone who has been offended.

The Cincinnati Reds statement

Another of those who took his position on the matter was Marty brennaman, Thom's father and the voice of the radio Reds from 1974 until his retirement last year. "An open mic is the biggest enemy you have", he commented to the medium Cincinnati Enquirer given the leisurely pace of baseball games.

"As a father, I ache for him. What he said is not a reflection of who Thom is. I know it's not him. But I also feel terrible for the people the comment offended. You should always be aware that the microphone could be open. The worst feeling in the world, if you are not in the air, is that you say something and hear it return to your headphones, "he said.

I kept reading:

Lionel Messi interrupted his vacation to have an emergency meeting with Ronald Koeman: is he leaving Barcelona?

Who are the 4 players that Ronald Koeman would seek to incorporate to Barcelona

Interview with Pacho Maturana: the teachings of Bielsa, Bilardo and Menotti, and how Pablo Escobar dirtied Colombian football