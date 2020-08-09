They suspended a game in Brazil for 10 cases of coronavirus seconds from the initial whistle: the strong defense of Dani Alves

Share it:

Goiás and San Pablo for the Brasileirao suspended for cases of coronavirus

The Sports Justice authorized this Sunday to Goiás not to play his game against him Saint Paul, by the first date of Brazilian 2020, when registering ten positives of Covid-19 in his establishment. The club was communicated early in the morning of this Sunday that 10 of the 23 players who were summoned for the match tested positive, for which it asked the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to suspend the match that was to be played in the Serrinha stadium, Goiania.

The confirmation of the suspension barely arrived at the time of the game, when the two teams had already announced their starting eleven. According to the Brazilian media, eight of the ten infected were going to be headlines in Goiás.

Before the official confirmation of the cancellation, both teams complied with all the previous protocols for the match and even carried out the previous warm-up, although later, only the visitors came out with the starting eleven on the pitch to start the duel, while the local chose to stay in the changing room.

“The explanation is very simple. Ten of the 23 players tested positive. Unfortunately we were informed of these positive results just today. All the players who tested positive were focused. Given this fact, we prefer to act coherently, asking for the match to be postponed, "he told television Balloon the president of Goiás, Marcelo Almeida.

"We entered the STJD with a precautionary measure with these allegations. From a sporting point of view it would be totally incoherent. Unfortunately, in this way I think the best attitude was to request this precautionary measure, with the intention of suspending this match. It would have been a nice party, but for health and safety issues, since the ten players were concentrated and we do not know if the others may be infected, "added the leader.

For its part, San Pablo was in favor of suspending the match. "The club expresses its support and informs that it agrees with the decision to suspend the match this Sunday, in Goiania. There is nothing more important, at this time, than preserving health and reflecting to society the importance of care”Wrote the Tricolor paulista on his Twitter account.

The one who broke out in anger was Dani Alves, a player from the visiting team, who asked the authorities for greater organization to prevent this from happening again: “I would like to say that what happened today is unacceptableIt is not out of irresponsibility that we have to live the kinds of things we were exposed to today. Either we raise awareness and we are professionals or it is a waste of time what we are doing! If life is the most important thing, the rest is meaningless !! Thanks for nothing!”He wrote on his Instagram account.

According to the medical protocols established by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for the Brasileirao, all teams must undergo a covid-19 detection test with a maximum of 72 hours before each match.

The suspension of the match comes a day after Brazil exceeded 100,000 deaths and the 3 million cases of the pandemic in the country. According to the latest bulletin released by the government, at least 100,477 people died and 3,012,412 tested positive for the virus in Brazil.

