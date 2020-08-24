“They stole my grandfather’s body once”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Drew Barrymore confirmed that the corpse of his grandfather was stolen from the mortuary to his friends for “one last party”. In fact, some rumors claimed that actors WC Fields, Errol Flynn and Sadakichi Hartmann had “revived” the legendary John Barrymore for one last game of Poker, and apparently it happened for real.

“Not only is it true, but it has been an inspiration for some films. Even for Blake Edwards’ brilliant SOB” revealed the actress, who however is not sure that she could have inspired Weekend with the dead: “I only heard a few rumors, but I never knew if it was true.“

“I wish my friends would do the same for me”, he added. “This is the spirit that I like, let’s take a last ride together. I think death brings with it a lot of sadness, and I understand that, but if it was possible for me, I would like everyone to be happy and celebratory and have a party. . “

Appeared last year in the third season of Santa Clare Diet, we remember, the actress will soon inaugurate her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show aired on CBS. A preview of the program showed the actress interviewing herself as a young man through footage of one of hers hosted at the Johnny Carson show.