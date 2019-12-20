They steal in a villa of the Zidane family in Almeria

Last week they stole in one of the coach's homes Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane in Almería, as Cadena SER Almería reported. At the time of the robbery, the villa, located in El Chive (Lubrín), was empty.

The neighbors notified the political family of the French coach, after which they appeared in the area to put the complaint in the Civil Guard. The investigation is ongoing and the total of the stolen is unknown.

Zidane reformed and improved the villa in the land of his in-laws Antonio Fernández and Ana Ramírez, years ago. It is located in El chive, a district of Lubrín, which is located 72 kilometers from Almeria.

Zidane thus becomes one more victim of the huge wave of robberies in the homes of soccer players and coaches. It adds to a list that already populate names like Álvaro Morata, Thomas, Isco, Benzema, Piqué or Joaquín, among many others. Zidane himself was already the victim of an attempted robbery in his home in Madrid last month June.