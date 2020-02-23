They stab the group member Miranda!

They assault and stab, while walking through the streets of Chile, a member of the Argentine group Miranda!

Gabriel Lucena, bassist of the group, was attacked by two criminals when leaving the hotel where he was staying, in the city of Arica, Chile; these stripped him of his cell phone, personal documents such as his immigration identification card.

After the robbery, Lucena He was transferred to the San José Clinic to be treated for injuries to the abdomen, caused by the sharp weapon with which he was attacked.

The Chilean Investigation Police reported that Gabriel Lucena is stable and made the corresponding complaint, detailed the El Imperial portal.

