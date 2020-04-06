They spread video of Ezra Miller hanging a fan

Share it:

Ezra Miller became a trending topic on Twitter after spreading a controversial video where it appears hanging a fan.

In the video of just 14 seconds the actor from "The Flash" appears in an alley being intercepted by a young woman, who smilingly approaches him looking for "fight".

However, Miller seemed to take the challenge very seriously, and while responding: "Do you want a fight?", he takes the young woman by the neck and throws her to the ground, before which the recording is puzzled and pronounces:" Brother, brother ", before cutting the recording.

The event allegedly took place outside a bar in Iceland, and was posted on Reddit before hitting Twitter. Given the lack of context, the actor's violent reaction has sparked great controversy on social media.

While some suggest that it could be a joke, others point to the obvious concern of the person who recorded the video when witnessing the attack. Even alleged friends of the victim reported in networks that Ezra Miller was aggressive towards them and spit on them after interceding to separate him from his friend.

The controversy intensifies before the – until now – good reputation that the actor had made among fans, who have catapulted him as an icon of the LGBT + community.

Miller has so far not released any comment on the events, the origin of which remains unknown.

On the other hand, memes by fans have not been long in coming, many of them showing disappointment at the actor's action.

