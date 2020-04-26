They shoot "The People's Lawyer", a former participant in Falling in Love

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Christian Sánchez, a former participant in the "Falling in Love" program of Aztec Television, was shot in the weekend in the Sindicato Mexicano de Electristas neighborhood of the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, Mexico City.

The so-called "People's Lawyer" received three bullet wounds: in the abdomen, leg and thorax. According to the Mexico City Attorney General's Office, the attack was registered at around 05:30 hours yesterday, Saturday, when the former participant of "Falling in love" was apparently in a meeting in the Callejón de Nopatitla, in the Electricians Colony.

According to the file CI-FAZ / AZ-1 / UI-3 S / D / 00522 / 04-2020, a group of hooded men arrived in a white car, got out of the car, entered the alley and immediately shot Cristian. Another person at the scene was also shot.

Later they were transferred to an emergency hospital nearby; so far the health status of both people is unknown.

The former participant of "Falling in love" had received death threats

It is worth mentioning that Christian Sánchez is not only known for his participation in "Falling in love", he is also a figure in local Azcapotzalco politics; in 2017 he aspired to mayor.

"The people's lawyer" previously denounced having received death threats since the end of 2014, which are due to his activism, according to himself.









You may also like:

The last Instagram post of the deceased participant of Falling in love USA

Who was Jonathan Fuentes, contestant on Falling in love

Brian del Prado and his last images before being assassinated