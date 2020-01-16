They share recovery of Julio Preciado after delicate operation

Share it:

Guadalajara.- The band singer Julio Preciado, who underwent a kidney transplant on Tuesday morning, donated by his own daughter, is in full recovery at a hospital in Guadalajara.

Family members of the interpreter thanked the public for their support, ensuring that Julio has demonstrated the strength he had to face this delicate operation, which "is a giant."

And that during the surgery that lasted 11 hours God was with him and his daughter Yuliana so that the intervention was carried out in the best possible way

In the words of his doctors, Marco Antonio Covarrubias, his surgeon and transplant manager, in addition to his nephrologist Julio Alberto Ramos, the operation that was performed on Tuesday was extended due to a complication that arose, which they could solve without major setback.

It was also reported that her daughter Yuliana is recovering successfully from surgery, however, for Julio, the next 72 hours will be crucial for her body to accept the kidney that was donated by her daughter.

Yesterday, the family thanked for being aware of what they described as a difficult episode in their lives.

This morning, it was reported that Preciado has responded well as the hours have passed.

"Good morning, as always grateful to God and to all of you who have not left the health of Julio Preciado without a prayer, a blessing, a prayer or your good wishes, from the hospital # centrodelriñónguadalajara asked to send you a warm greeting.

"His recovery is so far satisfactory, so we continue to ask God for his full recovery," it was announced in the official account of the singer on Instagram.