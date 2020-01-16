TV Shows

They share recovery of Julio Preciado after delicate operation

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Guadalajara.- The band singer Julio Preciado, who underwent a kidney transplant on Tuesday morning, donated by his own daughter, is in full recovery at a hospital in Guadalajara.

Family members of the interpreter thanked the public for their support, ensuring that Julio has demonstrated the strength he had to face this delicate operation, which "is a giant."

And that during the surgery that lasted 11 hours God was with him and his daughter Yuliana so that the intervention was carried out in the best possible way

In the words of his doctors, Marco Antonio Covarrubias, his surgeon and transplant manager, in addition to his nephrologist Julio Alberto Ramos, the operation that was performed on Tuesday was extended due to a complication that arose, which they could solve without major setback.

It was also reported that her daughter Yuliana is recovering successfully from surgery, however, for Julio, the next 72 hours will be crucial for her body to accept the kidney that was donated by her daughter.

Yesterday, the family thanked for being aware of what they described as a difficult episode in their lives.

This morning, it was reported that Preciado has responded well as the hours have passed.

"Good morning, as always grateful to God and to all of you who have not left the health of Julio Preciado without a prayer, a blessing, a prayer or your good wishes, from the hospital # centrodelriñónguadalajara asked to send you a warm greeting.

"His recovery is so far satisfactory, so we continue to ask God for his full recovery," it was announced in the official account of the singer on Instagram.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.