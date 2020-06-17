They share archive photos of the World Cup Mexico 70 for its 50th anniversary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

México 70 (Photo: Courtesy Ibero)

The Iberoamerican University Mexico City through the Photographic Archive El Heraldo de México Gutiérrez Vivó-Balderas (AFHGV) donated to the Francisco Xavier Clavigero Library makes more than 4,000 thousand photographs available and negatives of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The part of the file corresponding to the World Cup of Soccer Mexico 1970 cataloged and organized by the library team of the university constitutes more than 4,000 pieces between positives and negatives, both color and black and white, with a silver / gelatin technique for development.

The tricolor team reached the final four in that edition (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

The photojournalists to whom the pieces are attributed are Gustavo Enrique Flores, Adalberto Arroyo, Rosendo Castillo, José Perea and Ernesto Valenzuela. They all covered the sports event for the newspaper El Heraldo de México.

The photographs include different moments of the great sporting event such as: ceremonies (opening and closing), matches, training, of the fans inside and outside the stadium (includes the streets), of people watching games on color television (remember that it was the first color world cup in history), among others.

Photojournalists include Gustavo Enrique Flores, Adalberto Arroyo, Rosendo Castillo, José Perea and Ernesto Valenzuela (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

The opening of the archive takes place within the framework of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Mexico 70 World Cup., an event organized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) where the Brazilian team held the champion's trophy at the Azteca Stadium.

The World Cup in Mexico – the ninth in history – was held from May 31 to June 21, where 16 teams divided into groups of four participated being the first two of each group those who qualified for the final rounds.

The scorer of Mexico in that edition was Javier Valdivia (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

That World Cup will be remembered for Pele's performances with the Brazilian team; In addition, in this edition the well-known "Party of the century", the semifinal between Italy and Germany that was defined in overtime with the Italian side being the winner.

The AFHGV material was in warehouses for several years and was until on February 28, 2017 when it was donated to the Jesuit University. It should be noted that The Herald of Mexico, founded in 1965, was the first newspaper to document relevant moments of Mexican reality with color images, and the World Cup was no exception.

Raúl Cardenas was the technical director (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

The matches were played in six stadiums: the Azteca Stadium (Mexico City), the Jalisco Stadium (Jalisco), the Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Puebla), the Nou Camp Stadium (León) and the Luis Gutiérrez Dosal Stadium (State of Mexico, currently The Bombonera); Compared to the second world championship held in Mexico in 1986 where 12 stadiums were occupied, the Olympic University (Mexico City), the Tres de Marzo Stadium (Jalisco), La Corregidora Stadium (Querétaro), the University Stadium (Nuevo León) were added. , the Technological Stadium (Nuevo León) and the Neza 86 Stadium (State of Mexico).

In the Aztec State the so-called "game of the century" was played (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

The participation of the Mexican team was to reach the quarterfinals where they faced Italy -eventual finalist-; in the group stage they competed against the Soviet Union, Belgium and El Salvador, with results of draw, victory and victory, respectively.

That Mexican team It was directed by the historic Raúl Cardenas, and in the field the figures of Ignacio Calderón in the arch and of Enrique Borja and Aaron Padilla in the attack. However, the scorer was Javier Valdivia with two goals.

The participation of the tricolor selected ended with the confrontation against Italy in the quarterfinals (Photo: Courtesy Universidad Iberoamericana)

The captain was the defender Gabriel Peñanicknamed The hawkwho also scored the winning goal against Belgium in the group stage via penal; Another of the team's most important elements was Antonio Munguía, one of Cruz Azul's historical figures in the 1960s and early 1970s, remembered for scoring the winning goal of the cement league's first league title in the 1968-1969 season.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

What would Messi, Neymar and Mbappé look like if they had played the 1970 World Cup

The unpublished story of how Gordon Banks was inspired by Mexican goalkeepers to make the best save of the 20th century to Pelé

Auction a sticker album of Mexico 1970 signed by Pelé