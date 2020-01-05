They reveal who is the handsome actor who will replace Mauricio Mancera in ‘TODAY’

In recent weeks there has been much talk about the upcoming changes in the Hoy program, and the most recent one that was released is who will replace Mauricio Mancera.

According to a recent statement by the show journalist Alex Kaffie it is already known who could take the place of the former member of the ranks of Aztec TV.

In this regard, it is known that it could be Lambda Garcia the main candidate to fill the post that Mancera will leave after he leaves the morning broadcast.

Among the data that suggest that the ex-partner of Polo Morín will occupy a position in the Televisa broadcast is the very good relationship he has with Andrea Escalona, who could influence his mother’s decision, Magda Rodriguez

“Lambda García will be on trial for the first week of January. But it's like a test to cover the male's eye, because Magda Rodríguez, obviously, there are people who have to be held accountable, ”said the journalist on his YouTube channel‘ Sin lisonja ’.

According to Kaffie has, Lamba Garcia already has the approval of the producer; what could specify that the actor arrives to the emission of Today from 2020.

He also gave as an advance that there would already be a replacement for Yanet García and it is the Venezuelan Aleira Avendaño; However, television executives rejected this proposal.

With information from El Heraldo de México and Sin Lisonja