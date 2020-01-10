They reveal what the canceled Portal prequel was like

Share it:

Shortly after launching The Orange Box in 2007, Valve I carry out a series of “targeted design experiments”With whom Gabe Newell hoped to further awaken the creativity of its developers. One of them was called F-Stop and for a long time, inside the company it was considered as a possible Portal prequel. The project would end up being discarded by Gabe, who kept his results in case they served him in the future and never just explained the reasons for his rejection. As well, the mystery around F-Stop It seems to have come to an end. Perhaps motivated by the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has given the green light to have his experiment appear in a YouTube documentary called Exposure and conducted by an indie studio very fond of puzzle games, LuncHouse Software. The first chapter, which you can see on these lines, is devoted entirely to the history of the prototype, and even shows a unpublished gameplay of the same.

The video, a small preview of the series, teaches some of the mechanics they studied, most of them related to the perspective of things. The objects change in size and function depending on the place from which they look and where we put them. If you have been lucky enough to meet GLaDOs, these sinister rooms (those boxes …) are full of puzzles and challenges in the first person. It is normal. F-Stop was also known as "Aperture Camera"and he had Joshua Weier behind him, who worked on Portal and Portal 2. The idea, in addition to the perspective games, had to do with copy, paste and rescale objects. All very similar, as some users have already pointed out, to what we have seen in games like Superliminal, which Valve was ahead of in his day. Maybe there are more games like this (we leave you another example below) was another reason that Gabe Newell and the company opened the doors of their past. After all, yes there are already others using your mechanics, it makes no sense to save them as something unique and exclusive. As if Valve lacked mysteries and legends in the attic!

