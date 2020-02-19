They reveal the strong infidelities of Jass Reyes to Pedro Prieto with restaurant

Share it:

After revealing that Pedro Prieto and Jass Reyes of “Playa Limbo” ended their love relationship for more than two years, it was announced that she would have been unfaithful.

In the radio program of Maxine Woodside in Formula Group, Marco Antonio Silva revealed that Jazz would have "put the horn" to the Spanish with the manager of Don Quintín Condesa.

Silva explained that the famous, despite living with the driver of “El Camioncito de TODAY”, “gave his getaways until Pedro found out everything”.

According to Silva, the Spanish driver would have been sent screenshots with the conversations between his then girlfriend and the alleged manager of the bar located in the Countess.

One had it for pleasure and another for the expense, for the Pedro Prieto expense, for the taste the restaurant manager Don Quintín, who is in the Condesa neighborhood. Jass took his breaks, suddenly lost himself or said he was going on a trip and Pedro finally found out about everything. ”

After hearing the news, Pedro Prieto felt very sad, because, according to Silva, he was very much in love with the singer, and had even already introduced him to his mother who lives in the old continent.

"He behaved marvelously with her, and suddenly they start sending him messages of this friendship, some screenshots of how she was messaging with this man from Don Quentin … he is still sad, living his duel."

