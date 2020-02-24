They reveal the millionaire amount that Barbara de Regil charges by exercise class

Bárbara de Regil is one of the celebrities with the best bodies of the show, and in addition, the young actress is one of the very few to boast a body without aesthetic operations.

That's why the actress who gives life to "Rosario Tijeras" has become a very desired and admired woman.

Now, the beautiful Barbara travels through various parts of the country to give mass classes to women, and thus show them some simple exercises that they can do at home to have a slender and healthy figure.

But in this facet of businesswoman, how well does Barbara de Regil do? According to journalist Shanik Berman … Better than good!

This was revealed by the journalist in her column for El Heraldo de México on December 1:

Bárbara de Regil is paid 600 thousand pesos for teaching 5 thousand people in a baseboard or an auditorium, and the illusive fans give a fortune to peek into their sessions, believing that if they take one they will have her body, which has been doing four hours of exercise every year. In classes they pile up and crush themselves thinking, "I'm going to end up like her."

With information from El Heraldo de México.

