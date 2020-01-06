They reveal that Remmy Valenzuela would have paid executives for entering ‘La Academia’

Share it:

The most recent edition of ‘The Academy’ was not the success that was expected, and that is that neither with Danna Paola, nor with Alexander Acha they manage to exceed 800 thousand spectators every Sunday.

Of course, this edition is also marked by scandals, such as the inexplicable departure of Remmy Valenzuela from ‘The Academy’ as a judge.

A concert was enough not to see it anymore. During the second broadcast of the TvAzteca program, Remmy did not appear again and since then there are only rumors.

Some say that Pati Chapoy would order the release of the interpreter of ‘Loco enamorado’, but this week the media ‘La Verdad Noticias’ presents another version…

The aforementioned media ensures that, according to information collected by themselves, “Remmy paid Alberto Ciurana to earn a spot as a juror in reality. ”

Remmy, did you pay for a place in ‘The Academy’?

La Verdad Noticias mentions the Pásala portal, as the site that reported on the alleged version that Remmy paid television directors for appearing at La Academia.

According to that version, executives would be under investigation, and even, "Production people revealed to Pásala that the singer's name became unpronounceable in the company".

"TV Azteca doesn't want to know anything about him, they banned all programs from talking about his departure from‘ La Academia ’and they can't even mention it."

What really happened?

Unofficial information assured that Remmy was not punctual with his schedules, even some of his fellow judges confirmed that version; that Valenzuela did not arrive on time for her calls.

Unofficially it was also rumored that the singer of Guasave, Sinaloa demanded the production of ‘The Academy’ to be compensated, because by agreeing to participate in the broadcast, he canceled several concerts.

With information from La Verdad Noticias.

