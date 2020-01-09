They reveal that Justin Bieber suffers from Lyme disease

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American singer Justin Bieber confirmed through a message published in his Instagram stories that he suffers from Lyme disease, this after the American news media, TMZ, will reveal the information.

According to TMZ, sources that have already seen the documentary of the singer "Justin Bieber: Seasons", which will premiere on January 17, point out that Bieber and other people in his life discuss the symptoms of fear he suffered last year 2019 .

He says that for much of that year his condition failed to be diagnosed, although doctors struggled to find out what was happening to him and it was at the end of the year that they were able to identify him.

It is for that reason that the interpreter of "Yummy", he came out to confirm the news through his social networks and mentioned that the condition was recently diagnosed and that it could have influenced his behavior.

While many people say that it seems that I am shit, they did not know that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and not only that, I was diagnosed with a chronic disease that affected my skin, brain functions and health in general, "said the singer .

It has been difficult years, but with the right treatment it will help me to treat this incurable disease and I will be able to return better than ever, "he said.

Doctors add that they have no idea how the singer could get the disease, but it comes from the bite of a tick. Symptoms include: rashes, fever, fatigue and headaches.

Justin had to be given a pharmacy full of medications to fight the ailment this caused him before he was properly diagnosed, and one of these medications caused his skin to break badly.

According to the singer, more details about his fight against this condition will be revealed in the documentary series about his life that will be released on January 17 under the name of "Justin Bieber: Seasons" and will weekly issue a new chapter.