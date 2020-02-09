They reveal Rafael Amaya's hiding place and also what they accuse him of

Share it:

You already know the whereabouts of Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, who reappeared in the seventh season of the series The Lord of the Skies, which he starred successfully, and that was that he had moved away from the spotlights and nothing was known about him.

They show what the place where Rafael Amaya was hiding, who is originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, and also that they ran from it, for having shown a bad behavior.

In the YouTube program Gossip No Like, its drivers announce that Rafael Amaya was accused of having been evicted from a house he rented, since he had a misconduct and abused illegal substances.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, drivers of Gisme No Like, comment that Amaya rented a house in Las Lomas de Chapultepec, in Mexico City and in it she had crazy parties and apart she lived with a prostitute from Colombia.

The house left her destroyed, parties, orgies, drugs, alcohol. He left it destroyed because he was living with a prostitute, ”says Cerian in Gisme No Like.

After finishing his work in The Lord of the Skies, Amaya disappeared from the public eye and nobody knew anything about him, not even his companions in Telemundo's production.

Finally, in Gisme No Like, they comment on where Rafael was and the scandal in which he would have gotten when he rented a house from which he was asked to leave for showing bad behavior.

