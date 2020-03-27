They reveal how Juan Gabriel liked men

Share it:

Once again the name of Juan Gabriel was heard strongly in the world of entertainment and not for an unpublished song by the singer, but for the supposed likes he had for people of the same sex leaving everyone shocked.

It was the program Come the joy who interviewed Anathan Briss friend of the Juárez divo who confessed that Junior, who was the husband of Rocío Durcal and later said that he had an affair with Juan Gabriel, was not his type, because he knew the tastes of his great friend.

"For me he was not his type because I knew the likes of Juan Gabriel, Juan Gabriel always liked jackals, they all have their weak side, so if he had his weak side for Junior, well, he noticed a handsome man like Junior… "Briss said on the show.

Let's remember that after the death of Juan Gabriel several scandals arose, such as some unrecognized children of the artist and legal lawsuits among other matters, but the most controversial was when his former representative Joaquín Muñoz claimed that the divo was alive.

It is worth mentioning that Joaquín was interviewed in several show programs where he revealed the date on which the singer was supposed to return to the media, but that never happened, which is why he was heavily attacked by the artist's fans.

