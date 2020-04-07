They request financial aid for the actor and comedian Ricardo Hill

Share it:

Previously, it was announced that the Mexican comedian Ricardo Hill, "El Teacher", who became famous for playing Joaquín López Dóriga in the Televisa program "La Hora Pico", was diagnosed with lung disease. The situation has become more complicated for the actor since, unable to work at the moment, he cannot afford the expenses of his medications.

"The life of the actors is somewhat complicated, since they do not have social benefits and as many of us live daily, in addition, at this time that the (Coronavirus) epidemic causes the theaters to be closed, as well as entertainment venues where they appear, that prevents them from working and earning money for their support, "said Carlos Sandoval, friend of Ricardo Hill.









Carlos Sandoval made a call for solidarity for comedian Ricardo Hill, who is at home suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). "In the particular case of Ricardo Hill, he is in a delicate state of health at the moment, unable to work to buy his medicines and I want to plead his kindness, to see if within his possibilities they can support him with a donation so that he can acquire his medicines".

Those who wish to help "El Teacher" can do so through this bank account:

Banamex – account: 5206 9490 3558 2195, in the name of Ricardo Domínguez Hill.









