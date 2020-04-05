They release an endearing melody in the face of a pandemic

Share it:

Mazatlan Sinaloa.- “A song made to cope with this time we are going through, I hope and enjoy it and God bless you all”, is the message that the singer from Coyotitán, José Ángel Ledesma, shared on his Instagram account, “El Coyote ”together with the video clip of the special melody titled, 40 days.

Promotional image of the theme that brings together Max Peraza, Katia Vlogs, "El Loquito del Rancho", "El Coyote" and "El Chocomil".



In the piece the interpreter of Canyon trees joins his voice to that of Max Peraza, Armando Celis, “El Chocomil”, from the band Los Sebastianes; Eladio Flores, “El Loquito del Rancho”, and for the first time with Mazatlan vlogger Katia Morales, ‘Katia Vlogs’.

At 3.48 minutes long, the video clip of the song shows shots of the singers performing it separately in a port recording studio with sanitation measures and attractive images of natural landscapes of Mazatlán, which appear alone, to show the follow-up of quarantine.

On April 2, the video clip and the theme premiered on platforms such as YouTube and the interpreters' social networks.

"El Loquito del rancho".



It should be noted that the objective of the sensitive ballad written by Eladio Flores himself, “El Loquito del Rancho” is to invite reflection and promote following the security protocol to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has caused heavy damage. in the world.

Through a transmission on the Facebook account of "El Loquito del Rancho" the details of the melody were given and how the interpreters and the Mazatlan vlogger collaborated.

Armando Celis from Banda Los Sebastianes was part of this attractive musical project.



For their part, Max Peraza and Armando Celis also invited to listen to the song, which in their opinion is for reflection.