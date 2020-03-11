They reject Ramon, the clown of Toledo, in Falling in love

Share it:

Ramón, the well-known clown from Toledo, went to the Enamorándonos de Azteca Uno program this afternoon from the city of Culiacán with the intention of finding love with Lety Martínez, one of the participants.

The young man shared with the present his current situation, because he is pitifully dealing with the illness of one of his twin daughters, who can not see and therefore was considered "a struggling dad."

The program was presented with a bouquet of red roses and a sunflower to meet the Venezuelan, however, this did not go as expected, because for different reasons she decided not to open the portal to meet him and hit him.

Ramón arrived determined to the program but was rejected



Lety's reasons were, mainly, that many people have written to him on social networks telling his false stories to take advantage of it, since he has had very difficult moments throughout his life.

That is why he decided to reject it, since he had been contacting her through Instagram and talking about his life, because he felt identified with her and her battles.

Lety Martínez is one of the amorous considered one of the most outgoing and direct.