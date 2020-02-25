They recreate The Simpsons: Hit & Run in Dreams and the result is spectacular

Share it:

Media Molecule promised that, with Dreams, his latest game exclusively for PS4, could do everything. And the truth is that fans are not ceasing to prove that the statements of the study were not at all an exaggeration. Not only for creating completely different genre games, but also for recreating movies or other games of the past with great fidelity.

For example, with this recreation of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, the title of Activision that came out in 2003 for PS2, GameCube and Xbox and that offered us a GTA-style sandbox but with the characters of this fabulous franchise. You can watch the video below. And although it is brief, it has no waste. In the absence of a remake …

As you can see for yourself, it is a recreation made by the player ReivaJKH. And in the sequence published on YouTube by the user OpyGam3r, it is clear that the resemblance to the characters of the game is really impressive. Also from the backyard. In addition, it is possible to change characters among all available within the Simpson family.

Of course, each of those characters has completely different abilities. Anyway, beyond the gameplay, and returning to the original title, the grace of that game was the fact that its developers (Radical Entertainment) collaborated with the writers of the television program.

In addition, at a technical level it was quite cool, at a time when the cell shading technique was very common. It is true that he has not aged especially well; but that is precisely one more reason to want to enjoy the game through a remake or remastering.

In fact, the producer of the original game has already commented on more than one occasion that he wants to work on the project. And four months ago, he even said he sees it possible. Anyway, we must remember that the rights of the title correspond to Activision, so that it will be the editor who takes the last word on this matter.

