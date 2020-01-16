They recreate the Harry Potter universe in Minecraft with a surprising result

Share it:

The team of modders known as the Floo Network has managed to recreate the Harry Potter universe through Minecraft. With skill, perseverance and careful attention to detail, enclaves of J. R. Rowling's literary saga as the school Hogwarts and the Diagon Alley They have been fully represented.

Seven years of work: Floo Network turns magic into reality

A video with the characteristic music of Harry Potter spreads the whole set, where all these places that we began to know in audiovisual format are covered when the series of books adapted to the cinema. You can even see a Quidditch field.

According to the route that this work has taken, they have been a total of seven years of travel, with a reinterpretation of the initial idea essentially by the growth that Minecraft has experienced as a tool during all this time. Initially it was going to be a more contemplative recreation; Now it is more interactive, with more elements present on the screen and, ultimately, more life.

The fieldwork of this recreation of Hogwarts and its surroundings involved an initial visit to the British facilities; from the Bodleian Library of the University of Oxfordspecifically the Duke Humpfrey Library, passing through other places in Great Britain.

2019 has been a year of growth for Minecraft, which has taken two courses with less impact than in the first five years of the recently completed decade. According to official PlayStation data in 2019, the Mojang phenomenon was the second most downloaded title from the PS Store of all 2019; just behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Where he has no rival is in Youtube. Despite the proliferation of Fortnite videos, in visualizations there is still no game capable of snatching the first place to Minecraft, according to Business Insider with 2019 data.

