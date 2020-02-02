They prepare new series on the life of Miguel Bosé

Share it:

Producers Shine Iberia, Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock Entertainment acquired the rights to develop a fiction series about Miguel Bosé's vital and professional career in collaboration with Movistar +, a spokesman for Shine Iberia confirmed to Efe.

The project is at a very early stage of development and the singer himself is involved in the process and development of the plots, according to the spokesman.

Miguel Bosé is one of the most prominent figures of Spanish pop in recent decades. He has sold more than 30 million records, has more than 70 hits that have been number one in Europe and America and the Latin Recording Academy distinguished him in 2013 with his honorary prize "Person of the Year".

Son of the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín and the Italian actress Lucía Bosé, he also has a career as an actor in which he emphasizes the role he played for "High Heels" (1991) by Pedro Almodóvar. In his childhood he was surrounded by artistic personalities such as Picasso, Visconti, Dalí or Ava Gardner, among others.

Speaking to the American magazine Variety, who advanced the news, Bosé explains that he is writing his autobiography at the same time and that both the series and the book will review from his childhood to the present and will tell unknown aspects of his life.

The series is conceived with a structure of three seasons of eight episodes each.