They perform the Coronavirus test at Mbappé, according to L'Equipe

Kylian Mbappé would have submitted to the Coronavirus test this Tuesday in Paris, as published by the French media L'Equipe. This Wednesday they would give you the result of the test to know if you suffer from this disease, always according to the information of the French media.

Mbappé wears two days without training with Paris Saint-Germain because of some angina and as a precaution he would have undergone the Coronavirus test to confirm or rule out that he suffered from this disease.

In fact L'Equipe also reports that everything indicates that the results are negative and the first diagnosis, that they were simple angina, is the only thing that Mbappé suffers.

It should be remembered that on Wednesday the PSG disputes the round of 16 of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund in Paris behind closed doors and that has a 2-1 drawback after the first leg in Germany.