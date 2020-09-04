“They never asked me to come back”

Share it:

A few weeks ago the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD ended, and in the last few episodes we have seen the return of some familiar faces. Among these, however, did not figure that of Brett Dalton… But not because he didn’t want to.

With all the ways available for a show dealing with LMD, journeys into the past, future, space and alternate realities, those clamoring for the return of some of their favorite characters in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., at least for the final series.

And among the most popular names among the fans of the series there was undoubtedly Brett Dalton, the interpreter of one of the key characters of the first seasons: Grant Ward.

Ma pbecause we have not witnessed his return? Simple, because no one has ever called him to ask him.

To ComicBookMovie microphones, Dalton jokingly commented on the reporter’s comment, who asked himself this question: “We are two [a chiedercelo]! I was watching the episodes too thinking, I don’t know, maybe there’s some stock footage they can use and I’ll see myself in the finale too!“he says laughing.

“No, sadly I haven’t been asked to come back, and I’m trying not to get sad about it, but the truth is I’m a little sorry“.

“But honestly I like to think how grateful I am for the time I had on the show, because it’s been an incredible and extremely complex journey, and probably longer than it would have been on a different series.“he admits, thinking back to the path that his character has faced in three crazy seasons (and part of the fourth) “I think they liked it so much that they probably held me for more than they planned, and only after a while they said to themselves’ Ok, now maybe we are exaggerating and flying a little too much with the imagination, and we no longer know in what way to return the character, we reached the end of the path ‘“.

“But that’s okay, I still love him” conclude “Because it was for this show that I moved to Los Angeles, and they were my first friends and family here, and for that I will always be grateful“.

And you, what did you think of the Agents of SHIELD ending? Did you like it? Who would you have liked to see come back for a last goodbye? Let us know in the comments.